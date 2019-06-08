Newlyweds Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston make first balcony appearance at Trooping the Colour Her first Trooping since getting married

Lady Gabriella Windsor is no stranger to the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony – but this year may have felt extra special because it was her first as a married woman. The daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent had an extra spring in her step on Saturday as she celebrated the Queen's official 93rd birthday with her new husband, Thomas Kingston, by her side.

Pretty in peach

The newlyweds looked like they were still basking in their post-wedding glow as they stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside other members of the royal family. Lady Gabriella looked beautiful in peach dress and blush pink hat, while her husband Thomas also dressed for the special occasion in a smart suit. The couple married on May 18 at Windsor's St George's Chapel, the same venue that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, chose for their ceremonies last year. Following the church service, guests headed to nearby Frogmore House for the daytime reception. A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said the venue had "personal resonance" for the couple as Lady Gabriella had spent many Christmases at Windsor and her grandparents, the late Duke and Duchess of Kent, are buried there.

MORE: What is Trooping the Colour? The Queen's official birthday celebration explained

Saturday's Trooping the Colour ceremony also marked Thomas's first appearance. He and Lady Gabriella joined the rest of the royal family – including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall and Harry and Meghan, who took time out of her maternity leave after giving birth to royal baby Archie Harrison – to help celebrate the Queen's big day.

Meghan is still on maternity leave

MORE: The real reason the Queen celebrates two birthdays every year

Following a glorious carriage procession along the Mall, Her Majesty's entire extended family gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony for their annual family photo op. Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were just some of the other royals who celebrated the Queen's birthday.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.