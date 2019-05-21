Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston release must-see official wedding photos Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Lady Gabriella Windsor and her new husband Thomas Kingston have released some gorgeous official portraits of their royal wedding, which took place on Saturday. In one photo, the happy couple posed with members of their family at their reception venue, Frogmore House in Windsor. Her Majesty the Queen was pictured beaming next to the bride, who wore an exquisite wedding dress by Luisa Beccaria.

The Queen's husband Prince Philip, the bride's parents Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and the bride's brother and sister-in-law Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor also made up the party. Other guests who posed for the Drawing Room portrait included Princess Alexandra and the bride's adorable nieces Maud and Isabella Windsor.

Gabriella and Thomas posed in the gardens of Frogmore House

A second portrait, also taken by royal photographer Hugo Burnand, shows the happy couple posing in the gardens of Frogmore House. Gabriella's gorgeous dress, which featured a fitted bodice, a generous neckline and long, sheer lace sleeves, was on full display. She topped off her bridal look with a wonderful six-metre veil, made from several layers of white tulle in the same shade as the dress and held together by small, hand-embroidered flowers.

MORE: Why Princess Charlotte has got people talking after her London outing

The couple also released a photo with their bridal party

One final portrait released by the couple show Gabriella and Thomas posing with their adorable bridal party – her nieces Maud and Isabella, Leonora Weisman, Princess Aurelia del Drago, Eliza Goldsmith and Emily Conolly. The pageboys on the day were Frederick Murray, Rafferty Murray and Karim Khawaja.

MORE: Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton take relationship to the next level - see new photos

Loading the player...

Video: Lady Gabriella Windsor makes a speech at her royal wedding

Gabriella and Thomas tied the knot shortly after noon on Saturday, in front of royal guests including the Queen, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Duke and Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice. Prince Harry also made a special appearance, as did the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews, her brother James Middleton and her parents Michael and Carole Middleton. After the service, guests headed to Frogmore House for the daytime reception. They toasted the newlyweds with Bollinger champagne and tucked into canapés and bowl food.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.