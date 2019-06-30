See the adorable never-before-seen picture of the Queen casually posing with Zara Tindall on her wedding day Zara and Mike Tindall tied the knot in 2011

With Mike and Zara Tindall set to appear on Top Gear on Sunday evening, we have decided to look back at the happy couple's wedding day. Zara is extremely close to her family, and royal fans were delighted when in May 2018, a never-before-seen picture of the Queen and her granddaughter from her big day in 2011 resurfaced. The sweet snap currently stands in the reception of Holyroodhouse and was spotted by royal fan Elaine Duff, showed the monarch and bride smiling broadly at the wedding reception. In the rare picture, the proud grandmother of the bride is seen in her pink blush dress coat and feathered hat, while carrying her signature handbag and matching white gloves. Zara, meanwhile, looks stunning in her custom made Stewart Parvin wedding dress whilst holding a glass of champagne.

The rare unofficial picture is a delight for royal fans, who were only treated to one official picture of the big day. Mike and Zara released a gorgeous snap taken just moments after they exited Canongate Kirk on 31 July 2011. The image was taken in the historic setting of Holyrood Chapel, in the grounds of Holyroodhouse ahead of the reception. Though it’s just a few hundred yards from Canongate Kirk to Holyroodhouse, the happy couple travelled in style, in the back of a pristine Bentley.

The newlyweds arrived at their reception to sound of the Royal Scots Association pipe band and were soon joined by their guests. As is customary, the bride and groom's first dance was a highlight of the celebrations. And when Mike and Zara took to the floor – which featured a monogram with their initials romantically entwined – it was to the strains of Frank Sinatra's classic I've Got You Under My Skin. Guests enjoyed a three course meal that included fillet of beef with dauphinoise potatoes and,as with the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge earlier that year, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh left the reception before the party began in earnest.

Zara and Mike's big day was the second royal wedding of that year, following Prince William and Kate Middleton's nuptials on 29 April, but as many put it back then, far from being a royal wedding, the ceremony was quite simply "a marriage of two sports stars who are clearly very much in love".