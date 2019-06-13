The Queen steps out for Sir Jackie Stewart's birthday lunch in rare outing Her Majesty was spotted at the Royal Automobile Club

Members of the public in central London will have done a double take on Thursday as they spotted the Queen leaving the Royal Automobile Club. Her Majesty was attending the 80th birthday luncheon of her dear friend Sir Jackie Stewart and was pictured leaving the bash in the afternoon, stepping into her waiting car. Sir Jackie escorted the 93-year-old royal to her vehicle while passers-by snapped away.

The Queen, who looked lovely in a pale blue skirt and blazer, is rarely spotted out and about in London. She is usually pictured in an official capacity, during a work engagement, so this private outing will have gone down a treat with fans.

The Queen attended Sir Jackie Stewart's 80th birthday party

The monarch was attending her friend's birthday party, which also doubled as a celebration to mark Sir Jackie's first British GP win 50 years ago. The RAC hosted the bash for the retired racing driver, who told the Press Association: "It's a tremendous honour to have Her Majesty agree to be there for the celebration. It is enormously impressive for me."

The pair are good friends and spent part of the Queen's extended Christmas break together. At the end of January, Sir Jackie visited the royal and her husband Prince Philip at their home in Sandringham. Sir Jackie, who is the godfather to Zara Tindall, was spotted attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene with Princess Anne and Anne's husband Sir Timothy Laurence.

She was pictured leaving the RAC in London

It's been a week of celebrations for Her Majesty, who attended Trooping the Colour last Saturday. The annual event is the Queen's official birthday and the chance for the royal to inspect her troops. Her family come out in full force to take part in the procession along the Mall and to watch the RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

This year was extra special as her great-grandchild Prince Louis made his debut on the palace balcony, while her granddaughter-in-law the Duchess of Sussex also broke from her maternity leave to attend.

