Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to attend Wimbledon TOGETHER on Saturday Too much excitement!

Royal fans will be treated to a royally-spectacular Wimbledon final on Saturday! The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex are reuniting once again in the Royal Box over the weekend to cheer on Simona Halep and Serena Williams in the Ladies' Singles final.

Kensington Palace confirmed the exciting outing on Friday, tweeting: "The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and The Duchess of Sussex will attend the Ladies' Singles Final at The Championships, Wimbledon on Saturday 13th July."

Rumours of the exciting joint outing first surfaced after broadcaster Clare Balding hinted that the two royals might be making an appearance.

Speaking on Thursday's Today at Wimbledon, Clare said: "Simona Halep says she hopes that the Duchess of Cambridge will be here to support her on Saturday and of course we would expect the Duchess of Sussex to be here to support Serena Williams, who is one of her best friends."

Indeed, Simona had earlier told the media during a press conference that she wanted the Duchess of Cambridge to cheer her on over the weekend. When asked if she could choose one person to watch her from the Royal Box on Saturday's final, Simona told the press: "Kate, I like her."

This will be the second time Kate and Meghan unite to attend the Ladies' Singles Final. Last year, the two royals headed out to watch Angelique Kerber and Serena Williams, with the German player taking home the trophy.

Fans will no doubt enjoy seeing the ladies together once again, just a few days after they proudly joined their husbands at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day on Wednesday. Meghan and Kate didn't attend alone, they happily took along their children - Princes George, Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Archie Harrison, who were the focus of all cameras.

Kate will return to Wimbledon on Sunday, but this time with her husband, Prince William. The duo will attend the Gentlemen's Singles Final of The Championships.