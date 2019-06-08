Duchesses Kate, Meghan and more arrive at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour celebrations – see pictures What a day it will be!

Members of the royal family began arriving at Buckingham Palace on Saturday morning ahead of the annual Trooping the Colour celebrations in honour of the Queen's birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were amongst those photographed arriving in their cars for the event, with Kate looking stunning in a pale yellow ensemble and Meghan also spotted in navy blue. No doubt royal fans will be thrilled to see the new mum step out amid her maternity leave!

William and Kate arrive at the palace

The Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. Over 1400 parading soldiers, almost 300 horses and 400 musicians will take part in the event each to mark The Queen's official birthday. The parade moves from Buckingham Palace and down The Mall to Horse Guard's Parade, alongside Members of the Royal Family on horseback and in carriages. Once The Queen has arrived at Horse Guard's Parade, Her Majesty is greeted by a Royal salute and carries out an inspection of the troops.

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent

The display closes with an RAF fly-past, of course watched by Members of the Royal Family from the Buckingham Palace balcony. This is Meghan's second ever Trooping the Colour and the first time we've seen her since she and Prince Harry introduced their newborn son, Archie Harrison, to the world in May. The newest member of the royal family was born on Monday 6 May at The Portland Hospital in London, and the proud couple presented him to the public at a photocall in Windsor a few days later.

Lady Frederick Windsor, also known as Sophie Winkleman, pictured arriving

Other royals seen arriving at Buckingham Palace include Sophie Winkleman and Princess Michael of Kent.

