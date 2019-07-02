Why we will be seeing a lot of Meghan Markle this month It's been two months since Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed Archie

The Duchess of Sussex may be enjoying maternity leave, but royal watchers will still get a chance to catch a glimpse of the former actress this month. The 37-year-old is likely to make an appearance at Wimbledon as soon as this week to support good friend Serena Williams, just like in previous years. Meghan's sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, also took time out from her maternity leave last year to attend one of the matches. Here, Meghan joined Kate - who is the Patron of the All England Club - at the 2018 Ladies' Final, where they watched Serena take on Angelique Kerber from Centre Court.

Meghan Markle has attended Wimbledon on several occasions

This year, Meghan will no doubt show her support to fellow American Serena once again. It's likely that the Duchess will watch the seven-time Wimbledon champion on Thursday if she makes it through to the second round of the Ladies' Singles.

This weekend, some members of the royal family will join Meghan and Prince Harry at Windsor Castle for their son Archie's christening. The ceremony, which is believed to be taking place on Saturday, will be an intimate gathering of fewer than 25 people and will take place in the private chapel inside Windsor Castle, rather than at St George's Chapel where the Duke and Duchess were married and where Harry himself was christened in 1984. Although, royal watchers will not get the chance to see the royal family on the day itself, it is expected that proud parents Prince Harry and Meghan will release a picture shortly after.

Archie will be christened this weekend

Elsewhere, Meghan could be taking another glamorous break from her maternity leave to join her husband Prince Harry at the glittering premiere of The Lion King in London. Buckingham Palace recently confirmed that Harry will walk the red carpet along with stars including Beyoncé, Sir Elton John, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Pharrell Williams, who has produced five songs for the soundtrack of the remake of the classic Disney movie.

HELLO! has since learnt that Meghan is keen to be at her husband's side at what promises to be one of the most star-studded events of the year when it takes place in London's Leicester Square on 14 July. However, a final decision on Meghan's appearance will be taken closer to the date of the premiere, with much depending on how she is feeling, given she is still on maternity leave and therefore making plans day-to-day with baby Archie, her number one priority.

Prince Harry and Meghan will be on tour in September

Since these are not official engagements, Meghan is still continuing with her maternity leave. When Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis, the British royal took time off to attend special events, including Trooping the Colour and a service to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force. Meanwhile, Meghan is expected to resume work duties in September ahead of her tour to South Africa. Ahead of this trip, the former Suits star and her husband will be able to enjoy a quiet period together with their son and holiday privately like previous years.

