Kate Middleton and Prince William send Meghan Markle personal birthday message with the sweetest photo

On Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 38th birthday, and to mark her special day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a sweet message on their official Twitter account, Kensington Palace. The royal couple chose a lovely picture of themselves with Meghan, Prince Harry and Prince Charles, which had been taken during the Christmas Day walkabout in 2018. The caption read: "Wishing a very happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex today," which was accompanied by a balloon emoji. Meghan also received a public birthday message from Prince Harry on their own Instagram account, Sussex Royal. It read: "Happy birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure, Love, H."

Prince William and Kate sent a birthday message to Meghan Markle on Sunday

Meghan is thought to be celebrating her birthday privately at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, with Harry and their son Archie Harrison. This is the royal's first birthday as a mum, and so it will be an extra-special day for her. Harry is known for pulling out all the stops on birthdays and will no doubt have something lined up for his wife. When they were dating back in 2017, the romantic Prince whisked Meghan to Botswana for her 36th birthday where they camped under the stars and enjoyed a dreamy getaway. Last year, the couple were incidentally attending their friend Charlie van Straubenzee's wedding on Meghan's 37th birthday.

The photo had been taken on Christmas Day during the royal family's walkabout

Since Archie's arrival, Meghan has kept a low profile while on maternity leave from royal duties, although she has been seen out on a number of occasions. Most recently, she attended the European premiere of The Lion King with Harry. The royal couple took time to talk to the awaiting crowds, and enjoyed a conversation about parenting with Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Meghan was also spotted attending a charity polo match in June to support Harry – who along with William was taking part in the game. The former actress was pictured cradling baby Archie, and chatting to nephew Prince George.

Most recently, it was announced that Meghan had been working on a secret project with British Vogue over the past few months. The special edition, entitled Forces for Change, features a collection of changemakers who have gone on to break barriers. Meghan's guest-edited issue of Vogue also includes a candid conversation between herself and former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, as well as an interview with Dr Jane Goodall – the world-renowned ethologist and primatologist – and Prince Harry.

