Revealed: The Cambridges and the Sussexes are going on separate tours this autumn

Autumn is shaping up to be a very busy time for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The two couples are reportedly going on tour to different places, "weeks apart" from each other. The Mail on Sunday reports that William and Kate will travel to Asia and visit Commonwealth countries; Kensington Palace is expected to make an official announcement in the coming weeks.

Harry and Meghan, on the other hand, will head to Africa for a major tour in October. They are expected to spend two weeks travelling with their baby boy Archie, who may make occasional official appearances. Stops on the itinerary will reportedly include Malawi, to focus on the expansion of Harry's charity Sentebale, plus Angola, where the government is about to clear landmines from two national parks. Visits to Botswana and South Africa are also expected to be on the schedule.

Meghan will have just returned to work following her maternity leave with baby Archie. The Duchess welcomed her first child on 6 May and is expected to resume her royal duties in late September or October.

News of their upcoming separate tours comes as the Cambridges and the Sussexes officially parted ways. Harry and Meghan have cut ties with the Royal Foundation and plan to set up their own foundation to support their own causes. William and Kate will continue to head the charitable organisation, which William and Harry established in 2009; it has been renamed the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Royal Foundation said the decision was made following the conclusion of a review into its structure. They said both couples will continue to work together in the future, including on the Heads Together mental health campaign. The decision was taken to "better align" their charitable activities, they added. The Sussexes' team is based at Buckingham Palace, while William and Kate have kept their office at Kensington Palace.

