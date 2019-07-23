Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Princes Harry and William speak out after big royal change Get the details…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken out following the news that Lorraine Heggessey has stepped down as her role as CEO of The Royal Foundation. Of the news, Prince William and Kate said in a statement, that was released on Tuesday: "Lorraine has played an integral role in our charitable initiatives over the last two and a half years. We are very grateful for her hard work and support, and wish her the very best for the future. We are pleased that Jason has been appointed as CEO and very much look forward to working with him in his new role."

The Royal Foundation has a new CEO

Lorraine will be replaced by Jason Knauf, who will take over as of 1st October. The Royal Foundation will become the principle charitable vehicle for the Cambridges, while the Sussexes are in the process of establishing a new charitable foundation. Prince Harry and Meghan also spoke out about Lorraine's decision to leave. They said: "It has been a great pleasure to work alongside Lorraine over the past couple of years, to champion the causes that we feel so strongly about, and we wish her well for the next stage of her career."

The Cambridges and Sussexes have both worked with Lorraine

Throughout her role, Lorraine has overseen the expansion of the Heads Together programme, as well as Meghan's first solo project as a member of the royal family – the Together cook book supporting the Grenfell Tower communities. Of her time working with the royals, she said: "This was one of the most amazing opportunities of my career. It has been a huge honour to work with Their Royal Highnesses to try to change mind-sets on a wide range of issues, from the Heads Together mental health initiatives through the wellbeing of veterans to conservation. I am very proud of what The Royal Foundation has achieved during this exciting period of growth. However, as it enters its next phase, I believe it is the right time for me to step down and to pursue my interests in the media sector."

She continued: "I would like to thank Sir Keith Mills and all the Trustees for their wonderful support and guidance during my time at the Foundation. There is an excellent executive team in place and I wish them and Jason every success as they steer The Foundation into this next phase."

