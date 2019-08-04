Prince Harry sends Meghan Markle special message on her first birthday as a mum He's so romantic

On Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 38th birthday, and received a special public message from husband Prince Harry as she kick-started her special day. On their official Instagram account, Sussex Royal, the Duke wrote: "Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday. 'Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!' - Love, H." The message was accompanied by a photo of Meghan that had been taken during their royal tour in Morocco. This is an extra-special birthday for Meghan as it's her first as a mum, and will no doubt be doing something memorable to mark the occasion with Harry and baby son Archie.

The royals usually celebrate their birthdays in private and this year will be no different; the Sussexes are likely to spend Sunday at home in Frogmore Cottage with their baby son Archie and a handful of close friends or family members, or they may choose to celebrate in their local area, having moved to Windsor just before the arrival of their son back in May. Harry may have planned a special surprise for his wife of one year, even if they do celebrate in the privacy of their home. When they were dating back in 2017, the romantic Prince whisked Meghan to Botswana for her 36th birthday where they camped under the stars and enjoyed a dreamy getaway. Last year, the couple were incidentally attending their friend Charlie van Straubenzee's wedding on Meghan's 37th birthday.

This time last year she would have been about to fall pregnant.

In October, while touring New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, it was announced that the Duchess was expecting a child and of course little Archie came into the world in May. More recently, it was announced that she had been working on a secret project with British Vogue. The special edition, entitled Forces for Change, features a collection of changemakers who have gone on to break barriers. Meghan's guest-edited issue of Vogue also includes a candid conversation between herself and former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, as well as an interview with Dr Jane Goodall – the world-renowned ethologist and primatologist – and Prince Harry.

