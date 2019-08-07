The Queen and Prince Philip give rare glimpse of Balmoral Castle in personal photo taken by Prince Andrew This is lovely!

The Queen and Prince Philip are officially on holiday at their summer home, Balmoral Castle, and will be there for the next few months. During their time in Scotland, the royals truly relax and enjoy spending quality time together and Prince Andrew has given a rare glimpse into the grounds of the castle after sharing a personal photo he had taken of his parents from 1984. Philip is dressed in a tartan quilt, while the Queen looks smart in a green skirt and red cardigan. The picture was shared on Andrew's official Instagram account on Tuesday, and the caption read: "Today The Queen was officially welcomed to Balmoral Castle with a Guard of Honour from @theroyalregimentofscotland. Every year, Her Majesty and The Royal Family enjoy spending time at Balmoral in the summer - this photo was taken by The Duke of York in the grounds of the Castle in 1984."

The Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral

On Tuesday, the Queen was reunited with a notoriously mischievous pony called Cruachan IV during her official welcome to Balmoral Castle. The Shetland pony Is the official mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, and memorably ate the monarch's flowers during her visit to Stirling Castle in July 2017. Hilariously, the Queen then ordered the horse to go away, before telling his owner: "They always try to eat the flowers." It is well known that the Queen adores her summer months in Balmoral, and during her holidays she is able to fully relax.

The royals were officially welcomed to Balmoral Castle on Tuesday

Members of the royal family go to stay with her and Prince Philip during the three months that they stay in Scotland, and are often pictured attending the local church in Crathie for the Sunday service, which the Queen attends each week. Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were among those who went to visit.

During a rare interview, the Queen's granddaughter Eugenie opened up about just how special Balmoral was to her grandmother. "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run," Eugenie revealed during an appearance on ITV's Our Queen At Ninety. "It's the most beautiful place on earth," she added. "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

