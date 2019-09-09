Meghan Markle surprises fans with royal wave during visit to New York - watch video Perfecting her royal wave!

The Duchess of Sussex delighted tennis fans after she made an appearance at the US Open final in New York on Saturday. In a Twitter video, shared by account @lifeofaladybear - watch the video here, the 38-year-old royal was caught waving to the crowds via the live camera feed in the arena. The American-born beauty was on hand to support close friend Serena Williams, who was defeated by 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu in the women's singles at Flushing Meadows.

Meghan Markle at the US Open final on Saturday

Meghan, who left Prince Harry and baby Archie at home, looked relaxed in a J Crew denim dress with a grey jacket over her shoulders and sunglasses hooked into her neckline. She was seen chatting to Williams's coach Patrick Mouratoglou, while Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was sat close by. The trip is thought to be the first time since Meghan has returned to New York after her baby shower, which was co-hosted by Serena in Manhattan earlier this year.

She jetted to the US on Friday, taking the decision to fly commercial and without her loved ones or her team of staff. Earlier on Saturday, Meghan had reportedly spent the morning at a yoga class having some rare 'me' time in her short break away from full-time motherhood. According to People, the former actress joined a surprisingly full yoga class of up to 60 people. It was also claimed that Meghan has attended the Modo studios for years and makes an effort to attend a class when she is in town to help fight off her jet lag.

The Duchess' last-minute trip to New York will explain why she and Prince Harry have decided not to visit the Queen at Balmoral this weekend. The Sussex family were expected to travel to Scotland for Archie's first stay at the Queen's official summer residence, but earlier this week, it was reported that their plans had changed. Harry and Meghan see the Queen regularly when she is based at Windsor Castle, given that they live just a stone's throw away at Frogmore Cottage.

