Duchess Meghan 'enjoys yoga class' to beat jet lag after last-minute flight to US The Duchess of Sussex is travelling without Prince Harry and baby Archie

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly enjoyed a yoga class after touching down in New York City on Friday. Meghan is said to have attended Modo Yoga, which offers hot yoga classes in an eco-conscious studio, in the West Village neighbourhood to help combat her jet lag after her last-minute decision to fly to the US. The Duchess made the trip to support her close friend Serena Williams who is playing in the final of the US Open on Saturday.

According to People, the 38-year-old joined a surprisingly full yoga class of up to 60 people. They also claim that Meghan has attended the Modo studios for years and makes an effort to attend a class when she is in town to help fight off her jet lag. Yoga has been Meghan's go-to exercise for years – her mother Doria Ragland is an instructor in LA – and she even used it to combat her tiredness during her royal tour of Australia with Prince Harry back when she was pregnant with little Archie. Meghan likened pregnancy to jet lag and explained that she would do yoga at 4.30 each morning because she couldn't sleep.

Meghan attended Wimbledon to watch Serena play in the summer

The Duchess' last-minute trip to New York will explain why she and Prince Harry have decided not to visit the Queen at Balmoral this weekend. The Sussexes were expected to travel to Scotland for Archie's first stay at the Queen's official summer residence, but earlier this week, it was reported that their plans had changed. Harry and Meghan see the Queen regularly when she is based at Windsor Castle, given that they live just a stone's throw away at Frogmore Cottage.

Meghan has been practising yoga for years

According to The Times, Meghan had stayed up until 1am on Thursday night to watch Serena compete in the semi-final, in which the tennis champion beat Elina Svitolina in two sets. Meghan had been considering a trip to New York to support her friend ever since Serena won the quarter-final earlier in the week.

