Meghan Markle to launch capsule collection next week - details

The release date of the Duchess of Sussex's capsule workwear collection in aid of charity Smart Works has been released - and it's very soon! Buckingham Palace have confirmed Meghan will visit Smart Works next Thursday to launch the special capsule she unveiled in Vogue last month. The special collection will include a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and bag and will be stocked at Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and Jigsaw.

"For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity," Meghan revealed during her takeover of September's Vogue magazine. "Not only does this allow us to be part of each other's story, it reminds us we are in it together." For every item bought during the sale of the collection, which will last for at least two weeks, one will be donated to Smart Works – allowing customers to help empower and support other women and play a part in their success story.

The Duchess became Patron of Smart Works in January and is very supportive of the impactful work being done to help women into the workforce. During her numerous visits, the royal noticed that donations to Smart Works were plentiful but weren't always the right choices or sizes. As a result, Meghan wanted to collaborate on this capsule collection with Smart Works and ensure that its clients are equipped with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready.

Upon her arrival next week, the Duchess will deliver short remarks before watching a panel discussion with Smart Works representatives, two of its clients and a Smart Works Patron. The mum-of-one will then meet Smart Works and brand representatives who will talk The Duchess through the Smart Works journey every client undergoes – including the wardrobe and interview room.

