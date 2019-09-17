New never-before-seen pictures of Meghan Markle released – see them here The Duchess of Sussex ended her maternity leave last week

It's been a great week for the Duchess of Sussex, who officially returned to royal duties last Thursday – and with a bang! The royal, 36, launched her much-anticipated fashion collection with her patronage, Smart Works, showing off five pieces she hoped women could wear for an interview or in the office. Meghan's workwear essentials comprised a Marks & Spencer shift dress, a Jigsaw suit, a Misha Nonoo white shirt and a John Lewis & Partners tote bag, which sold out before the launch.

The project was a resounding success, and photographer Jenny Zarins was on hand to capture Archie Harrison's mum in action as the magic unfolded. The snapper took pictures of Smart Works beneficiaries Kate, Andrea and Zara – who have all found work through the organisation – modelling the collection. And now, Jenny has shared never-before-seen photos of the Duchess on the day.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, four days after the launch, Jenny shared several new pictures, and captioned the post: "Few behind the scenes from The Smart Set shoot. So many laughs & great energy on this day. So happy & honoured to have been part of this brilliant project."

The sweet black and white snaps show Meghan looking through the clothes that are hanging on the rails as well as talking and laughing with Kate, Andrea and Zara.

The whole collection, which is on sale for two weeks, has been a hit with consumers but also with recruiters, who have shared their verdict with HELLO!

Employment agency reed.co.uk called the Smart Set Capsule Collection "simple, polished and elegant".

Communications executive Laura Holden told HELLO!: "Selecting the perfect interview outfit can be tricky. Whatever your style, your outfit choice should fill you with the confidence you need to succeed at an interview.

"This capsule collection encompasses some timeless interview classics. It's simple, polished and elegant. The block colours and crisp cotton shirt present a clean, flattering look. Whilst ultimately your skills, tenacity and personality will land you the role, there's no denying that having a well-thought-out wardrobe will alleviate some of those pre-interview nerves. In supporting Smart Works, these outfits can not only help you get the job, but empower other women too."