This is what recruiters really think about Meghan Markle's workwear collection

The Duchess of Sussex returned to work with a bang on Thursday, choosing to end her maternity leave by carrying out an engagement close to her heart. She launched her fashion collection with her patronage, Smart Works, showing off five pieces she hoped women could wear for an interview or in the office. Meghan's workwear essentials comprised a shift dress, a suit with a white shirt and a tote bag, and judging by her own flawless style, it's no wonder her collection has been given the thumbs up by recruiters.

Employment agency reed.co.uk shared their verdict, calling the Smart Set Capsule Collection "simple, polished and elegant". Communications executive Laura Holden told HELLO!: "Selecting the perfect interview outfit can be tricky. Whatever your style, your outfit choice should fill you with the confidence you need to succeed at an interview.

"This capsule collection encompasses some timeless interview classics. It's simple, polished and elegant. The block colours and crisp cotton shirt present a clean, flattering look. Whilst ultimately your skills, tenacity and personality will land you the role, there's no denying that having a well-thought-out wardrobe will alleviate some of those pre-interview nerves. In supporting Smart Works, these outfits can not only help you get the job, but empower other women too."

Meghan became patron of the charity in January of this year, and quickly started work on her fashion collection in secret, teaming up with Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Jigsaw and her close friend and fashion designer, Misha Nonoo. For every item bought during the sale, which will last for at least two weeks, one will be donated to Smart Works, which helps vulnerable women get back into employment.

The Duchess asked her friend Misha to contribute the perfect white shirt to the collection – a signature piece of Misha's brand. The designer revealed: "I said a wholehearted yes, not only because I trust everything that she does and her filter and her lens, particularly when it comes to charity and philanthropy, but also because I had heard about Smart Works and their mission. Our philosophies align very closely.

"She is certainly not a micro-manager. She trusts you to do your part. When I said to her this is what I'm thinking and sent her the outline, she said 'great, love it'. She was very, very trusting. She is the consummate professional and it was extraordinarily easy to collaborate on this project."

Prince Harry's wife made a radiant return to the spotlight on London as she attended the fashion launch on the rooftop of John Lewis. Leaving baby Archie at home, Meghan looked ready for work, wearing two pieces from her collection – Misha Nonoo's £125 white shirt and the £120 black Jigsaw trousers. She accessorised with a tan belt and gold bangles, while also paying tribute to Princess Diana by wearing her late mother-in-law's gold bracelet and butterfly earrings.

Meghan has bought all five pieces from the collection and is expected to wear the other items during her and Prince Harry's upcoming visit to South Africa this month.

