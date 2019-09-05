See the picture Meghan Markle has picked as a birthday thank you reply Good choice!

The Duchess of Sussex has sent thank you cards to her royal well-wishers, who sent her lovely messages in honour of her 38th birthday on 4 August. In a picture shared on royal fan Christin Zi's Twitter page, it's revealed that Meghan selected a lovely photo from her 16-day autumn tour with Prince Harry last year. Dressed in a gorgeous Veronica Beard blue number, the royal can be seen smiling as she visited Tupou College in Tonga.

Meghan Markle has picked a lovely picture from one engagement in Tonga

For her 38th birthday, Meghan jetted off to Ibiza with Harry and baby Archie. At the time, various Spanish media outlets reported that the trio flew on a private jet and stayed in a secluded villa for their six-day trip. They went out to the Spanish island on 6 August and returned on 12 August. The trip was then followed by a short break in Nice, where they were guests of Elton John and David Furnish in the musician's lavish villa.

It's been an incredibly exciting time for Harry and Meghan, who became first-time parents in May following the arrival of Archie. The couple have kept a low-profile following their son's birth, and Archie has only been pictured on a number of occasions, most recently at a charity polo match in July, which Harry was competing in along with his brother Prince William.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Meghan will visit Smart Works next Thursday to launch the special capsule she announced in Vogue last month. The special collection will include a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and bag and will be stocked at Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and Jigsaw. "For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity," Meghan revealed during her takeover of September's Vogue magazine. "Not only does this allow us to be part of each other's story, it reminds us we are in it together." For every item bought during the sale of the collection, which will last for at least two weeks, one will be donated to Smart Works - allowing customers to help empower and support other women and play a part in their success story.

