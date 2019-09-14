John Lewis launches a waiting list to keep up with demand for Meghan Markle's tote bag

The Duchess of Sussex made an appearance in London on Thursday afternoon to launch her new capsule collection with SmartWorks, and her leather tote bag from John Lewis was an instant favourite! Unfortunately, the bag (which comes in two gorgeous colourways) sold out practically instantaneously, but John Lewis has now launched a waiting list for the tote which means that you don't have to spend a fortune on eBay! Simply register your interest via this link and you'll be informed as soon as the tote is back in stock.

Known as the Smart Set, the collection brings together leading British brands and fashion designers Jigsaw, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and Misha Nonoo; and focuses on workwear essentials. The range includes an elegant blazer, a pair of well-cut trousers from Jigsaw, a leather tote bag from John Lewis, a classic dress from Marks & Spencer, and the perfect crisp white shirt from the womenswear designer who pioneered ‘the capsule wardrobe’, Misha Nonoo.

We’re proud to have helped create #TheSmartSet a workwear capsule collection supported by @SmartWorksHQ & HRH The Duchess of Sussex. For every handbag bought, one is donated to the charity who coach unemployed women for job success✨https://t.co/Y5TwsSmw4p pic.twitter.com/qXpA4k4GZj — John Lewis & Partners (@jlandpartners) September 12, 2019

John Lewis has said it's very proud of the collaboration

Meghan said of the project: "Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organisations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact."

She added: "When you buy any item in the Smart Set Capsule Collection for Smart Works, the same item will be given to a Smart Works client, and with it, the confidence and support she needs to enter the workforce and take an important step in building a career."

MORE: This is what recruiters really think about Meghan Markle's workwear collection

Meghan talking about her collection

MORE: How the Cambridges and Sussexes have upped their social media game

"Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project - placing purpose over profit and community over competition. In convening several companies rather than one, we’ve demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other - another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.