Kate Middleton singing God Save the Queen is the best video you'll see today She attended the church service with Prince Harry

The Duchess of Cambridge was filmed on Thursday signing God Save the Queen at the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving, and fans have fallen in love with the clip.

The video, which was first shared on our Instagram channel, received over 250,000 views in less than 24 hours. "Crying knowing Kate will be Queen one day and how absolutely perfect she is," one fan wrote. Another one said: "Elegant, Sophisticated and stunning as always".

Loading the player...

RELATED: Find out why Kate Middleton and Prince Harry sat apart at Anzac Day service

Held in the beautiful surroundings of Westminster Abbey, the service of remembrance is held every year to pay tribute to the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps who died at the Gallipoli landings in 1916, and to all men and women lost to war throughout the world. The video shows highlights of royals and dignitaries attending the service and gives a feel for its sombre yet reverent tone.

The sombre service was held at Westminster Abbey

Mother-of-three Kate looked as stylish as ever in a teal Catherine Walker coat and matching hat, with subtle make-up and a simple chignon. She walked into the church with her brother-in-law, the Duke of Sussex, who was a last-minute addition to the programme. His attendance was only confirmed on the morning of the event because his wife Meghan is expected to give birth to their first child within days.

Kate attended the church service with Prince Harry

READ MORE: Kate Middleton's favourite baby brand just launched a new royal baby range – and Meghan Markle will love it

The Duchess of Sussex remained at home in Windsor and is not expected to attend any public functions until after the birth, the details of which will be kept private, in a departure from royal tradition. However, while Meghan may not be seen in public for a while, she is still socialising with close friends and family: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited her and Prince Harry on Easter Sunday after they attended church with the Queen.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.