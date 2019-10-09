Rebekah Vardy reacts to Coleen Rooney accusing her of leaking private information from Instagram Coleen Rooney has named Rebekah Vardy as the person stealing her private information

Coleen Rooney has sensationally hit out at Rebekah Vardy, accusing the former I'm a Celebrity contestant of selling stories from her private Instagram account to The Sun newspaper. Taking to Twitter, the mum-of-four posted a statement revealing that she suspected that Rebekah had been sharing her private information online, and went to some lengths to prove it, even planting fake stories on Instagram to see if the newspaper would report them. Rebekah Vardy has since responded to the accusations, saying she is not responsible for the leaks, and a spokesperson for the TV personality has since confirmed she will be taking legal action.

Responding to Coleen's message on Twitter, she wrote: "As I just said to you on the phone, I wish you had called me if you thought this. I never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me to over the years can vouch for. If you thought this was happening you could have told me and I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped. Over the years various people have had access to my Insta and just this week I found I was following people I didn't know and have never followed myself. I'm not being funny, but I don't need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you? I liked you a lot Coleen and I'm so upset that you have chosen to do this, especially when I am heavily pregnant. I'm disgusted that I'm even having to deny this. You should have called me the first time this happened."

Coleen's initial message read: "For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing THE SUN newspaper of my private posts and stories. There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family – all without my permission or knowledge. After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion."

She continued: "To try and prove this, I came up with an idea. I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except ONE account. (Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven't had stories on there for a while.) Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper. And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flooding in my new house."

Coleen concluded: "It's been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however, I had to. Now I know for certain which account/individual it's come from. I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. It's… Rebekah Vardy's account."

Unsurprisingly, Twitter exploded with the shocking news with one person writing: "OMG I am so pleased you have found out who has done this - well done to you Coleen and well done for naming and shaming that person - Rebekah should be ashamed of herself sinking so low," while another person added: "Yes Coleen! People like that need exposing!"