Duchess of Cambridge accompanies brother James Middleton to therapy sessions amidst depression battle

James Middleton has revealed that his sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied him to therapy sessions. Speaking to the Telegraph, 32-year-old James said that 18 months ago, when he was in the grips of depression, he attended a therapy session with his family – Kate Middleton included.

When asked which family members accompanied him to his Cognitive Behavioural Therapy sessions, James explained: "All of them. Not necessarily at the same time, but either individually and [sometimes] together. And that was so important because that helped them understand me and how my mind was working. And I think the way the therapy helped me was that I didn’t need my family to say, 'What can we do?' The only thing they could do was just come to some of the therapy sessions to start to understand."

Pippa Middleton also accompanied James to the sessions

When it comes to his struggles with depression, James has been admirably outspoken. The younger brother of Kate and Pippa Middleton has spoken openly about the fact that he struggled to communicate with his friends and family over a particularly difficult period of depression and has also addressed his struggle with dyslexia and Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) diagnoses in the media.

James announced his engagement in October

But things have been looking up for the mental health campaigner in recent weeks. In October, James announced his engagement to Alizee Thevenet, who he met when the 29-year-old French beauty said hello to his dog Ella in the South Kensington Club last year. James shared a picture of himself with his fiancée during a trip to the Lake District and added the caption: "She said OUI. Our secret is out but we couldn’t be happier to share the news."

