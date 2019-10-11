Marks & Spencer is selling a pair of earrings that are SO similar to Kate Middleton's Christening earrings Wow! We're adding these £7.50 M&S pearl earrings to our basket…

Remember Duchess Kate's earrings she wore to the Christening of Prince Louis? The beautiful Cavolfiore pearl studs by Cassandra Goad, which cost £4490? Simply divine, and really elevated Kate's Alexander McQueen dress. According to Cassandra's website, the 18ct pearl and diamond earrings are "inspired by the clusters of young flower stalks of the cauliflower (cavolfiore) in the market."

Well, we have excellent news! M&S has a squint-and-it-could-be-them pair! With shiny pearl beads, pure white crystals, these delicate stud earrings could be straight out of Kate's jewellery box. Excuse us while we do a little happy dance. Priced at £7.50, these earrings are suitable for extra-sensitive skin types. Oh, and by the way, these earrings are new to M&S so if you want a royal look for less, you know what to do - add to basket.

SHOP: Pearl earrings, £7.50, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer has over 25 pairs of pearl earrings on the website and there's no denying that they've become a real statement jewellery item over the years. Not just for regal grandmas or Sloane rangers, pearl earrings are all over the catwalks, and now all over the high street. In fact, Lyst, the fashion search engine, has reported an increase in search of 35 per cent since March.

Pearls had a place at the Autumn/Winter shows, too. At Dior we saw simple pearl necklaces decorated with rhinestones. Delicate pearl earrings were spotted at Celine, and pearls were prominent during the Chanel show. They covered ornate chokers and large hanging earrings. We also saw pearls distributed through the runways of Givenchy, Emilia Wickstead, Adeam, and Dolce & Gabbana.

