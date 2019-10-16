The detail you missed about Meghan Markle during her reappearance following the royal tour The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the WellChild Awards on Tuesday evening

On Tuesday night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first joint appearance since their royal tour, as they attended the WellChild Awards in central London. All eyes were on Meghan's stylish outfit as the royal re-wore her green engagement dress for the occasion from the Italian brand P.A.R.O.S.H., but it wasn't just her ensemble that paid tribute to her wedding. On close inspection, the Duchess was also wearing her engagement ring again, having taken it off during the royal tour. A source told HELLO! that the reason she didn't wear her treasured jewels while out in Africa was that she wanted to be "low key" while doing her meet and greets with the public.

Meghan Markle was pictured wearing her engagement ring again on Tuesday evening

Meghan's engagement ring is extremely special to her, and earlier this year it was revealed that it had been redesigned following the arrival of her baby son Archie. The doting mum first wore the new ring when introducing Archie to the world, and eagle-eyed fans noticed that the ring's gold band had been replaced by a diamond-studded band. The stones were especially selected by Prince Harry – with the central diamond coming from Botswana, where the couple previously vacationed together, and the other two diamonds are from Princess Diana's personal collection.

Prince Harry and Meghan with the winners at the WellChild Awards

"The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's [Meghan's] favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together," Harry said during the couple's first sit-down interview with the BBC, hours after they announced their engagement.

Before the ceremony on Tuesday evening, Harry and Meghan took time to meet some of the winners of the WellChild Awards, where the subject of their young son Archie soon came up. Meghan told one girl and her mother: "Just took Archie for his first [playgroup] class. It was a lot of fun. He loved it." Harry and Meghan were chatting to Milly Sutherland, 11, and her mother Angela, 50, in a reception for winners of the inspiring awards at the Royal Lancaster hotel in central London. Angela said: "She took him to one of these baby classes today and she said they had loads of fun together. She said it was really good fun."

