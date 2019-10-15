Prince Harry breaks down in tears at WellChild awards: WATCH This was their first outing since their Royal Africa Tour

Prince Harry broke down in tears on Tuesday night when delivering a speech at the WellChild Awards. The doting father couldn't hold back his emotions when speaking about his wife, Meghan Markle and how strong a parent's love is. Addressing the crowd, Harry said: "Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child - no one else did at the time, but we did…" Harry, overcome with emotion, trailed off, clearly upset.

After a moments silence, Harry cleared his throat and continued: "I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tight during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time. And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heart strings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own.

The WellChild awards marked The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's joint appearance since their royal tour of southern Africa, and all eyes were on them as they arrived at the annual WellChild Awards in central London. The emotional event marked the bravery of seriously ill children and their families, and before the awards ceremony Harry and Meghan - who looked stunning in her green Parosh dress - got to meet some of the courageous young winners. Held at The Royal Lancaster Hotel, many famous faces also attended the event, including Rochelle and Marvin Humes and Gaby Logan, who hosted the evening.

Meghan revealed that baby Archie has red hair!

Earlier on Tuesday, doting mum Meghan revealed that little Archie had attended his first playgroup in Windsor. Chatting to other mums at the award ceremony, Meghan said: "[I] just took Archie for his first [playgroup] class. It was a lot of fun. He loved it."

