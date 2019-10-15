Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's surprising new hire REVEALED With an impressive CV!

Broadcaster Kirsty Young has become a director of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Sussex Royal foundation, it has been revealed. Harry, 35 and Meghan, 38, are in the process of establishing their own charitable foundation, following their split from their joint venture The Royal Foundation with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge earlier this year.

It is understood that Kirsty, who is best known as the former host of BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, is a trusted friend of Harry and Meghan's and was the first person the couple asked to join Sussex Royal earlier this year, although schedules meant the official paperwork has only now been completed. Kirsty's husband Nick Jones is the owner of the Babington House hotel and health club, as well as the founder and chief executive of Soho House, which Harry and Meghan have been spotted at in the past. Kirsty also fronted the BBC's coverage of their royal wedding last year, alongside Dermot O'Leary and Huw Edwards.

Kirsty Young has joined Harry and Meghan's Sussex Royal foundation

She has been listed as a trustee on Companies House's records under her married name Kirsty Jackson Jones and she joins Professor Stefan Allesch-Taylor, Steven Cooper and Karen Blackett, who were given their roles earlier this summer. The presenter stepped down permanently as host of Desert Island Discs in the summer, after a spell away from it in 2018 when she received treatment for a form of fibromyalgia, which causes chronic pain and tenderness across the body.

In a statement released by the BBC in July, Kirsty said: “After 12 incredibly happy and fulfilling years on Desert Island Discs I’ve decided to step down permanently. Having been forced to take some months away from my favourite job because of health problems, I’m happy to say I’m now well on the way to feeling much better. But that enforced absence from the show has altered my perspective on what I should do next and so I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new challenges."

