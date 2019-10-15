Meghan Markle kisses baby son Archie in unseen footage from royal tour of Africa The Duke and Duchess of Sussex feature in an upcoming ITV documentary about their latest royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently returned to the UK after their royal tour of southern Africa, and while there they filmed a documentary which is set to air on ITV on Sunday 20 October. The upcoming programme, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, sees Tom Bradby following them around on their trip, and features unseen footage of the doting parents with their baby son Archie, five months. In the documentary's trailer, Meghan is seen kissing her little boy on the head as Harry carried him back inside during their meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at his legacy foundation in Cape Town – which marked Archie's first and only public appearance on the tour.

Meghan Markle kissed Archie in unseen footage from their royal tour of southern Africa

Archie was at the forefront of Harry and Meghan's minds during the royal tour, which was scheduled around his feeding time. The little boy was looked after by a royal nanny closeby whenever his parents undertook engagements, and was often at the centre of conversations. Royal fans also found out more about the royal baby, including his sweet nickname. During the Sussex's meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a video was released showing Meghan holding Archie in her arms, saying: "Say hello! Hello, hi!" Before adding: "Oh, Bubba!"

MORE: Prince William and Kate share first behind-the-scenes photo from royal tour

Archie joined his parents on his first royal engagement to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu

In ITV's new trailer, Tom Bradby narrates: "The story of their time in Africa was a story of passion for their work, private happiness, but also a world of pressure and pain behind the brave faces." While they were on their royal tour of southern Africa, Harry released a lengthy statement on the couple's official website, Sussex Royal, where he explained that they were going to take legal action against a Sunday newspaper for publishing Meghan's private letters. He likened the publicity Meghan had been getting to that of his late mother, Princess Diana, and ended his message by thanking their fans for their support. "We thank you, the public, for your continued support. It is hugely appreciated. Although it may not seem like it, we really need it," he wrote.

READ: Find out what Olivia Colman's husband stole from Buckingham Palace

Fans of the Duke and Duchess will see them out together on 15 October when they step out to the annual WellChild Awards in London. It is one of the most emotional nights of the year, and the next WellChild Awards promises to be another inspiring evening of tears and triumph as it celebrates children who’ve defied incredible health odds to succeed. Harry is patron of WellChild and has been a regular at the event, which this year takes place at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel. The charity, which cares for seriously ill children, was one of four causes to which Harry and Meghan asked people to donate instead of sending gifts for their newborn son Archie.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.