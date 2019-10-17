Kate Middleton and Prince William given gifts for children on royal tour - but Louis might struggle with his The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge played in a cricket match

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed off their sporty sides as they took part in a cricket match in Lahore on day four of their royal tour of Pakistan. William and Kate, both 37, have travelled without their three children on their five-day overseas visit, but they've not been far from their minds.

The couple were given cricket bats as gifts for Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and one-year-old Prince Louis but according to ITV's Chris Ship, they were told: "You might apologise to Prince Louis, his bat is bigger than he is."

The Cambridge children have stayed in London under the care of their royal nanny and grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton while the Duke and Duchess are on tour, but the couple managed to do the school run before flying to Pakistan on Monday.

Kate with George, Charlotte and Louis at the polo in the summer

William and Kate took turns hitting some soft balls during the game at the National Cricket Academy on Thursday, with the Duke hitting a six, while Kate was caught out twice. The Duchess said she was a cricket fan, but particularly liked swimming and tennis, while the Duke admitted he hadn't played since school.

The couple took George and Charlotte to their first premier league match this month to watch William's favourite team Aston Villa beat Norwich City in a 5-1 victory at Carrow Road stadium. George proved he was a big football fan like his dad, when he couldn't contain his excitement over Villa's win.

William and Kate's itinerary on the fourth day of their tour also included an official meeting with Governor Lahore, a visit to SOS Children's Village, the Badshahi Mosque and the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital – both of which Princess Diana went to during her trip in 1991. The couple return home to their children in London on Friday.

