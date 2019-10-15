Prince William and Kate Middleton did a last-minute dash to school before Pakistan royal tour – details The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge try to balance their work and family life

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge touched down for their five-day tour of Pakistan on Monday evening, with Kate dazzling in a blue ombre dress and trousers in the style of a shalwar kameez by Catherine Walker as she disembarked from the plane.

William and Kate, both 37, travelled onboard a RAF Voyager plane from Brize Norton on Monday morning, but they had time to see their children off to school first. Royal aides said that the couple's departure was timed so that they could drop off their eldest children Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, at the gates. The Duke and Duchess are said to be regulars on the school run and try to balance their royal duties with their family life.

READ: Prince George is not far from Prince William's mind during tour - see his sweet update

Kate and William arrived in Pakistan on Monday after doing the school run

George and Charlotte attend Thomas's Battersea in west London, just a short drive from the Cambridges' home Apartment 1A within the grounds of Kensington Palace. The siblings, along with their one-year-old brother Prince Louis, are being looked after by their long-term Norland nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo and Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, while the Duke and Duchess are on tour. The Cambridges have previously taken George and Charlotte to Germany and Poland in 2017 and Canada in 2016, but Louis is still to make his royal tour debut.

GALLERY: Day 2 of Prince William and Kate's royal tour of Pakistan

William and Kate have a packed schedule on the second day of their overseas visit, which has been described as their most "complex tour to date, given the logistical and security considerations." Their itinerary includes a visit to a local school, followed by a walk in the Margalla Hills and then official meetings with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi. On Tuesday evening, the couple will attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.