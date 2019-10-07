Why Prince William had to tell Prince George to contain his excitement at football match It was Prince George's first game

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a family day out at a football match on Saturday and royal fans couldn't get over Prince George celebrating. William and Kate, both 37, took their six-year-old son and four-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte to watch Norwich City v Aston Villa.

Sitting next to his dad, George was spotted jumping up and down, punching the air, as midfielder Conor Hourihane scored Aston Villa's fourth goal, in a match that ended in a 5-1 victory.

While football fan William couldn't hide his joy when the Villans were promoted to the premier league in May, he was a little more subdued at Saturday's match. Fans on Twitter believe the Duke told his over-excited son to 'calm down' as Aston Villa netted their fourth goal – but there's a good reason for it.

The Cambridges were sitting in the South Stand at Norwich's Carrow Road football ground, among the losing home fans, so perhaps William wanted George to be mindful of that.

George couldn't contain his joy

When George was a baby, William revealed he would "love" to attend football matches with his son in the near future, but he would have to "pass that by the missus". It was George and Charlotte's first football match and Aston Villa's official Twitter account tweeted: "You know how to pick your #AVFC games, Your Royal Highness," with a wink face emoji.

William has previously explained why he supports Aston Villa, despite not being from the Midlands, telling Gary Lineker in 2015 that the decision dates back to his childhood. The Prince revealed: "A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn’t want to follow the run of the mill teams. I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments."

