Prince Charles reunited with special guest during Tokyo reception The royal is in Japan for the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito

Prince Charles was reunited with a very special guest during a reception in Tokyo on Wednesday evening. Guests gathered at the British Ambassador’s Residence to celebrate the links between the UK and Japan. While there, Charles enjoyed a wonderful surprise as he was kept entertained by his official harpist Alis Huws. The Welsh harpist is currently touring the country as part of a cultural programme, and couldn't pass up the opportunity to perform for Charles as he mingled with other guests including Paralympian Jon Amos and former Welsh rugby player Gareth Thomas.

Alis Huws, The Prince of Wales’s official harpist, performed for guests at the reception. #RoyalVisitJapan



Alis is touring the country as part of a cultural programme organised by @WAICymruWales. pic.twitter.com/wQhWpOWDgh — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) October 23, 2019

Charles travelled to Japan earlier this week for the enthronement ceremony of the country's new ruler, Emperor Naruhito. He arrived without his wife Camilla, who has a fear of flying and therefore, doesn't always accompany her husband on overseas visits. Given the short duration of the trip and the long-haul return flights to Japan, Camilla's absence is understandable, but she also had prior engagements that are very close to her heart this week.

On Tuesday, she opened the new Royal National Hospital for Rheumatic Diseases and Brownsword Therapies Centre at the Royal United Hospitals Bath, and on Thursday, Camilla attended a tea reception at KPMG Cafe in Mayfair, London, to celebrate a scheme which gives free copies of Booker Prize shortlisted titles to prison library groups.

Camilla sat in the front row as British-Turkish author Elif Shafak took part in the talk with Peter Florence, chair of judges for the 2019 Booker Prize. The Duchess quizzed the acclaimed novelist about her work as part of a book group discussion that will be shared with prisoners. The discussion was recorded by National Prison Radio and will be broadcast directly into almost 80,000 cells in prisons and young offender institutions across England and Wales in the coming week.

