Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall share latest update on New Zealand tour - details

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall share latest update on New Zealand tour

It's shaping up to be a busy autumn for the royal family with a number of overseas visits in the diary. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned from their ten-day tour of South Africa last week and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are preparing for their upcoming trip to Pakistan, from 14 – 18 October.

Earlier this year, Clarence House announced that the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall would be travelling to New Zealand this autumn, at the invitation of the New Zealand Government and now they've shared an update about their tour.

Charles, 70, and Camilla, 71, will undertake an official visit to New Zealand between Sunday 17 and Saturday 23 November, just days after the Prince celebrates his 71st birthday on 14 November. On his return from New Zealand, The Prince will also travel to Tuvalu and the Solomon Islands to celebrate the Monarchy’s relationship with these Commonwealth Realms.



In a statement, Clarence House said the couple "will visit programmes and organisations working in areas they are committed to supporting. The Prince will focus on young people and youth opportunity, as well as environmental issues – with particular emphasis on tackling plastic waste. The Duchess will continue her focus on key themes including domestic violence and literacy."

During their time in Auckland, Charles and Camilla will receive an official welcome at Government House and meet with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. They will also travel to Christchurch, where they will see first-hand the regeneration of the city since the 2011 earthquake and see how the community has rallied to support the families affected by the two Mosque attacks in the city in March.

Charles' itinerary during his solo trips to Tuvalu and the Solomon Islands will concentrate on environmental issues, climate change and ocean preservation. The tour will mark Charles and Camilla's third joint visit to New Zealand, they previously travelled to the country in 2015 and 2012.

