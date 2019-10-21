These royals are all heading to Japan this week - here's why Prince Charles will be among the European royals

Royals from around the world are travelling to Japan for Emperor Naruhito's enthronement at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday 22 October. Around 200 foreign heads of state and dignitaries are due to attend the ceremony, followed by a banquet hosted by the prime minister Shinzō Abe. Further celebrations are also set to take place on Wednesday 23 October.

Among the European royals attending will be Prince Charles (on behalf of the Queen) who will arrive for the ceremony on Tuesday and then carry out a day of engagements in Tokyo on Wednesday to celebrate British-Japanese connections. The Prince will be travelling without his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, who has prior engagements in the UK.

READ: Why the Duchess of Cornwall isn't going to Japan with Prince Charles

King Felipe with Japan's prime minister Shinzō Abe

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain were spotted arriving in Japan on Monday, after wowing at the Princess of Asturias Awards Concert in Oviedo, Spain at the weekend. King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife Queen Maxima are expected at the enthronement, following their tour of India, as well as King Philippe of Belgium and his wife, Queen Mathilde.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary will represent the Danish royal family at the enthronement, alongside Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg and Prince Albert of Monaco. King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and his heir Crown Princess Victoria will also be among the European royals in attendance for the two days of ceremonies.

The Bhutan Royal Family departing for Japan

Emperor Naruhito, 59, acceded to the Chrysanthemum Throne upon the abdication of his father Akihito in May. As he ascended the throne, the father-of-one, who is married to Empress Masako, poignantly said: "I sincerely pray for the happiness of the people and the further development of the nation as well as the peace of the world."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.