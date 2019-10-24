The Duchess of Cornwall oozes style in on-trend black cape Prince Charles' wife was attending the 7th anniversary of the National Literacy Trust's Books Unlocked programme

The Duchess of Cornwall made a very fashionable entrance to a reception to mark the seventh anniversary of the National Literacy Trust's Books Unlocked programme on Thursday. Camilla looked on-trend in a black cape, monochrome dress with a ruched, asymmetrical hem and a pair of black suede boots. Capes are set to be big this season and were featured all over the 2019 Autumn/Winter catwalks during London, Paris, New York and Milan Fashion Week. While flowing capes were heavily featured, Camilla opted to wear a short, structured version that sat perfectly on her hips – but this isn't the first time we've seen her in this choice of outerwear...

The Duchess has been a fan of the cape for years and was spotted in this same one at the beginning of the year during a trip to Somerset. The royal kept her accessories simple, completing her look with a long string of pearls and a matching pair of earrings, and wore two dainty gold chains around her wrist.

Camilla looked fashion-forward in her black cape

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall rocks a dreamy dress coat & knee high boots in Bath

Camilla attended the reception, held at KPMG Cafe in Mayfair, London, to celebrate a scheme which gives free copies of Booker Prize shortlisted titles to prison library groups. She sat in the front row as British-Turkish author Elif Shafak took part in the talk with Peter Florence, chair of judges for the 2019 Booker Prize. The Duchess quizzed the acclaimed novelist about her work as part of a book group discussion that will be shared with prisoners.

Camilla celebrated a scheme which gives free copies of Booker Prize shortlisted titles to prison library groups

MORE: Prince Charles shares sneak peek into lavish Tokyo residence

The discussion was recorded by National Prison Radio and will be broadcast directly into almost 80,000 cells in prisons and young offender institutions across England and Wales in the coming week.

Camilla also met Stephen Kelman, previously on the award's shortlist for his work Pigeon English, and Rachel Seiffert, who was shortlisted in 2001 for The Dark Room. The writers have both visited prison reading groups as part of Books Unlocked.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.