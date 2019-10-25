Fans praise 'down to earth' and 'funny' Prince Charles after documentary airs Royal fans are so impressed...

Viewers have praised Prince Charles after the first part of his documentary, Prince Charles: Inside The Duchy of Cornwall, aired on ITV on Thursday night. Fans of the royal took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the one-hour episode, and many couldn't help but be won over by his 'down to earth' personality and 'funny' sense of humour. "Watched this and found it Really interesting, looking forward to next week's episode. Nice to see Prince Charles as a down to earth and very funny human being," wrote a royal fan, whilst a second said: "Excellent programme! Loved learning more about the Duchy & Prince Charles has such a wonderful sense of humor."

Royal fans loved how Charles came across

A third one also highlighted what a wonderful tenant he came across as: "Fascinating insight into #PrinceCharles #DuchyofCornwall Have a respect for his work ethic and his genuine interest in his tenants wellbeing."

The documentary offered a behind the scenes glimpse into the Duchy of Cornwall, which covers more than 130,00 acres across 23 counties, and also featured another royal - Prince William. In Thursday episode, Prince Charles, 70, spoke about tutoring his eldest son the Duke of Cambridge for his future role and said he has had time to prepare himself for his upcoming responsibilities.

MORE: Prince Charles shares sneak peek into lavish Tokyo residence

"He's quite lucky because I found myself there at 21. I had a bit of baptism of fire really," Charles said. "He goes and visits different parts of the Duchy of Cornwall, and so he is learning, I hope, as time goes by." Prince William, 37, said he has started to think about how he will inherit the Duchy, saying "Rest assured I'm not going to rock the boat. I'll do much the same as what my father's doing." In the past year, the Duke has attended a number of private meetings in relation to the Duchy, as well as visiting some of its properties in Somerset.

READ: A look back at the times the royals made surprising TV cameos

The final episode of the two-prt documentsry will air next Thursday at 9pm on ITV.