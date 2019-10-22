Prince Charles shares sneak peek into lavish Tokyo residence The royal is in Japan for the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito

Prince Charles has travelled to Japan for the enthronement ceremony of the country's new ruler, Emperor Naruhito. The royal is a guest at the British Ambassador's Residence in Tokyo and judging by the photo that Clarence House shared on Instagram, Charles looks very relaxed in his home-from-home environment.

The Prince of Wales posed ahead of the ceremony in a dapper suit, and while many fans commented on how dashing Charles looks, others couldn't help notice his lavish surroundings. Chandeliers, antique tables, sweeping curtains, a gold mirror and a beautiful floral display could be seen in the background. The hallway, which had a marble floor, was also finished with a plush embroidered rug.

The caption on Instagram revealed: "The Prince of Wales at the British Ambassador's Residence in Tokyo today before the Ceremony of Enthronement of Emperor Naruhito. HRH is attending the ceremony on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen. The Prince will also carry out engagements in Tokyo to celebrate British-Japanese connections. #RoyalVisitJapan."

Charles has travelled to Japan without his wife Camilla, who has a fear of flying and therefore, doesn't always accompany her husband on overseas visits. Given the short duration of the trip and the long-haul return flights to Japan, Camilla's absence is understandable, but she also has prior engagements that are very close to her heart this week. On Tuesday, she will open the new Royal National Hospital for Rheumatic Diseases and Brownsword Therapies Centre at the Royal United Hospitals Bath, and on Thursday, Camilla will attend a tea reception in London.

Back home in the UK, the couple reside at Clarence House in central London, just a stone's throw away from Buckingham Palace. The Queen Mother previously lived there as did the Queen, when she was Princess Elizabeth, and Prince Philip following their marriage in 1947.

The royal property underwent extensive refurbishment and redecoration before Charles moved in. The colour schemes were adjusted in most rooms, new textiles introduced, and several new pieces from the Royal Collection and from the Prince of Wales's own art collection added. However, the arrangement of the rooms and the grouping of their contents, such as the furniture, remain recognisably as they were in the Queen's time.

