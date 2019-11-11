The Queen's cousin made a surprise appearance on Remembrance Sunday The royal family paid tribute to war heroes

The Queen led the tributes to war heroes this weekend, as she attended the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday and the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall. The monarch, 93, was joined by members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Cambridges and the Sussexes, but there was also a previously unannounced guest.

According to the Court Circular, the Queen's paternal first cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, joined the royals at the Festival of Remembrance and at the Sunday service. He was spotted sitting behind Harry and Meghan at the Royal Albert Hall and stood beside the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester on the balcony of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office building for the Remembrance service.

Prince Michael of Kent sat behind Harry and Meghan at the Festival of Remembrance

Prince Michael of Kent, born on 4 July 1942, is the youngest child of Prince George, Duke of Kent, and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark. After leaving school, he attended the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst and went on to have a long military career, including service in Germany, Hong Kong and Cyprus. He now runs his own private consultancy business and is currently 48th in line to the throne.

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent at daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding

Prince Michael married Baroness Marie-Christine von Reibnitz in Vienna in 1978 and the couple have two children, Lord Frederick Windsor and Lady Gabriella Windsor. Lord Frederick is married to the actress Sophie Winkleman, and they have two daughters, Maud and Isabella. Lady Gabriella wed financier Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2019.

While Prince and Princess Michael are not publicly funded, they do carry out public duties, including representing the Queen at certain engagements.

