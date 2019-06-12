See the funny moment Prince George takes a booklet from Prince Michael of Kent's hands Take a look below!

Prince George is a big fan of helicopters and planes and he showed off his passion during Saturday's Trooping the Colour when he tried to grab the "Birthday Flypast" booklet from Prince Michael of Kent's hands. The five-year-old was clearly keen to identify every single aircraft that was taking part in the popular flypast and couldn't help but reach out to the Queen's cousin, who was holding it, to try and get a better look at it. The hilarious moment was caught on camera, take a look below.

Prince George trying to take the booklet

In 2016, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took Prince George to the Royal International Air Tattoo where he got to explore different aircrafts. Later that year, he got to ride in a seaplane while departing from Victoria at the end of the Canadian tour. When the royals landed, George climbed into the pilot's seat and played with the controls, and he told his mum Kate: "I'm going to fly us to England."

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate are doing everything they can to ensure that their three young children enjoy a normal childhood away from the spotlight. The royal family head to their beloved country house, Anmer Hall, during the school holidays, and they make sure their eldest son helps them whenever he can. According to The Sun, the young royal regularly comes to the door with his dad Prince William when the Waitrose delivery van brings them their shopping. George reportedly asked which bag to carry, and is particularly helpful with the task in hand.

The five-year-old joined other royals on the balcony

Anmer Hall is the perfect place for George and his younger siblings Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one, to spend time. The stunning country home has a no fly-over zone, meaning that the children can enjoy playing around the grounds with maximum privacy. Trooping the Colour was the perfect opportunity to catch a glimpse of the Cambridges all together. Saturday's appearance marked Prince Louis' debut on the balcony.

