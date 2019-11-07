Prince William and Kate Middleton bid sad farewell to key staff member There's been some changes to the Royal Foundation

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge bid farewell to one of their key staff members on Wednesday. According to the Court Circular, William and Kate, both 37, received Lorraine Heggessey upon relinquishing her appointment as Chief Executive of their Royal Foundation charity.

Lorraine, who was the first female controller for BBC One, has worked with the couple for the past two-and-a-half years. William and Kate's senior advisor Jason Knauf will take over as CEO of the Royal Foundation, which is now the Cambridges' principle charitable vehicle. Jason first joined the royal household in 2015, as a communications secretary.

Lorraine Heggessey has worked with the Cambridges for two-and-a-half years

Kensington Palace announced Lorraine's departure from her role in a statement earlier this summer, while William and Kate thanked her for her support, saying: "Lorraine has played an integral role in our charitable initiatives over the last two-and-a-half years. We are very grateful for her hard work and support, and wish her the very best for the future.

"We are pleased that Jason has been appointed as CEO and very much look forward to working with him in his new role."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex split from the joint charity foundation with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge earlier this year, in order to establish their own organisation, Sussex Royal. The news of the restructure came after Harry and Meghan relocated to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor and broke away from their joint household with William and Kate at Kensington Palace, with their team now based at Buckingham Palace.

Kensington Palace said after the charity restructure that "both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation’s mental health programme, Heads Together".

