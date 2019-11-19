Kate Middleton reveals where she would like to take her children as a special treat Prince William and Kate attended the Royal Variety Performance on Monday

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed she would love to treat her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to a performance of Mary Poppins, which has just launched at the Prince Edward Theatre. Attending the Royal Variety Performance with her husband Prince William on Monday night, the royal exchanged a few words with singer Petula Clark and the cast of the new West End show. "I love Mary Poppins," exclaimed Prince William, while Petula asked Kate whether she would have to bring the children to the show. "They would love it," she replied.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

Meanwhile, hosts Rob Beckett and Ramesh Ranganathan were quick to joke about the couple being on a "date night," something that William in particular found to be funny, and was seen nodding with mock seriousness as they listened to the comedians. Ramesh then told the royals that he also had three children, and guessed that William and Kate thought the same thing when they saw their three little faces running into their bedroom each morning: "Why did we do this?" he said, causing the pair to laugh.

GALLERY: Prince William and Kate wow at the Royal Variety Performance 2019

The Duchess of Cambridge speaking to the cast of Mary Poppins

The Royal Variety Performance takes place every year, either in London or in a theatre around the United Kingdom. The event is in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, formerly, The Entertainment Artistes' Benevolent Fund, of which the Queen is Patron. The money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK, who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times.

MORE: Kate Middleton's grandfather crossed paths with Prince Philip in the sixties

The Duke and Duchess have previously attended the bash in 2017 and 2014, with Kate wowing in gowns by Jenny Packham and Diane von Furstenberg. The Royal Variety Performance has particularly sweet memories for the couple, as the Duchess was pregnant with her second child Princess Charlotte the first time she attended and expecting her third child Prince Louis in 2017.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.