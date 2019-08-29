Kate Middleton and Prince William reveal plans for Princess Charlotte's first day of school This is an exciting time for the royal family

Princess Charlotte will be accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as her older brother Prince George on her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea on Thursday 5th September, Kensington Palace has confirmed. It is likely that the young royal family will take part in a short photo-call at the west London-based school before her first lesson. Charlotte, who has been attending Willcocks Nursery in Kensington since January 2018, will begin her first term in Reception, while Prince George will re-join his classmates in Year Two.

Prince William and Kate will accompany Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The day will be extra special for Kate as she was forced to miss out on Prince George's first day in 2017. At the time, she was pregnant with Prince Louis and suffered from acute morning sickness, known as hyperemesis gravidarum. Thomas's Battersea, which is rated as outstanding by Ofsted, is for both boys and girls between the ages of four and 13. The first day will no doubt be a little scary for Charlotte since she will be meeting a new teacher and settling into a new classroom. In her reception year, Charlotte will dabble in French, Computing, Art, Music, Drama and Ballet.

She will move through a variety of handwriting stages, which includes drawing, writing scribbles and random letters. The royal and her classmates will also play and explore as well as making "choices and learn to have a go and persevere; be creative and solve problems; form good relationships; be safe, secure and happy," according to the school's official website.

Princess Charlotte will join Prince George at Thomas's Battersea next week

Earlier this year, the Headmaster at Thomas's Battersea, Simon O'Malley, said the school were "delighted" to welcome the young Princess. In a statement, he said: "We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea. We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September."

