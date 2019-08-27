Kate Middleton and Prince William leave Balmoral as they are spotted at airport with George, Charlotte and Louis The royals were pictured on Tuesday afternoon

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have returned with their children to Norfolk following a lovely few days in Balmoral with the royal family. On Tuesday afternoon, they arrived at Norwich Airport at 3.26pm, having flown in from Aberdeen, the Mirror reports. The family are no doubt wanting to get back to their country home for a few days before returning to London for the start of the new school term. It is certain that they all had a lovely time in Scotland with the Queen and Prince Philip, along with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. Peter and Autumn Phillips were also staying on the estate at the same time as the Cambridges, and George and Charlotte will have enjoyed spending time with their cousins Savannah and Isla.

The Cambridges have returned home from Balmoral

It's going to be a very busy time for the Cambridges over the next few weeks, as Charlotte is set to start school on Thursday 5 September. Royal fans are hoping that the family will release photos of the four-year-old on her first day, just like they did for George when he started school two years ago. Charlotte is joining her big brother at Thomas's Battersea in South West London, close to the family's home in Kensington Palace. She will also have another familiar face in the playground, as her cousin Maud Windsor is also in George's class. Kate has previously revealed that Charlotte is looking forward to starting school.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have had fun with their royal cousins in Balmoral before school starts

As well as Charlotte's big milestone, Prince William and Kate are also set to return to work following their holiday in just a few weeks. It was announced on Tuesday that William will visit Hendon Football Club in Kingsbury, London on Friday 6 September to learn more about the club's mental health outreach initiatives, as part of the royals' Heads Up campaign. Kate and William, who is an Aston Villa fan, officially launched the campaign alongside the Football Association in early August. The aim is to help show the nation that mental health is just as important as physical health. The initiative will run throughout the 2019/20 season to get all football fans, in particular men, talking about their mental health.

