Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's staff member awarded with honour from the Queen

One of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's staff members was awarded with an honour at Buckingham Palace on Thursday. Assistant Communications Secretary, Marnie Gaffney, was made a member of the Royal Victorian Order by the Queen during an investiture ceremony. Marnie, dressed in a navy dress and matching hat, smiled as the 93-year-old monarch presented her with her honour.

Australian-born Marnie has worked for the royal family for a number of years and is believed to have been on Prince Harry and Meghan's communication team since the birth of their son Archie in May. She joined the couple on their royal tour of Africa in September, as part of their press team.

The Queen presents Marnie Gaffney with her award

The Royal Victorian Medal was first established by Queen Victoria in 1896. As part of the Royal Victorian Order, it is a reward for personal service to the sovereign or the royal family, and is the personal gift of the monarch.

It's not just household staff who can receive a Royal Victorian Order, members of the royal family can also be awarded with them too. Earlier this year, the Queen granted the Duchess of Cambridge the title of Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) and it was given to Kate as an eighth wedding anniversary gift. Again, the reward was made for services to the Queen, and highlighted Kate's close bond with her grandmother-in-law.

Kate wearing her Royal Victorian Order sash at the US state dinner

Other members of the royal family who have a GCVO include the Countess of Wessex, who received hers from the Queen in 2010, and the Duchess of Cornwall, who was given her honour in 2012.

