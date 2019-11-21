Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plan to celebrate Thanksgiving in LA? Discover their potential hotspots

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly begun their six-week break from their royal duties, so it wouldn't be completely surprising if the royal couple have jetted off to Los Angeles to celebrate Thanksgiving on 28 November. It's believed the young family are planning an extended trip to the Californian State, so they can spend some with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and having grown up in the city, this could be the first time Meghan will visit the city with her baby boy, Archie. As if this wasn't enough reason to get excited, it's likely that the former actress will no doubt head back to all her favourite spots in town. Here at HELLO!, we take a look back at some of the potential places

Where to eat:

Terroni

Meghan is a big fan of Terroni, and even gave the Italian restaurant a mention in her interview with Vanity Fair in 2017. The restaurant first opened in Toronto, where Meghan lived while filming Suits, and has since launched restaurants in West Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles. The Italian restaurant includes an array of delicious regional pasta and pizza dishes - perfect for a Thanksgiving get together. Dishes all cost under $24 (around £18).

READ: 3 days in Downtown Los Angeles - the best things to do in the celebrity hotspot city

The Fields L.A

For a more kid-friendly experience, the sports-loving royals could visit The Fields L.A, which is a stylish urban culinary destination featuring award-winning chefs and restaurants. The best thing of all? Kids eat for free! This foodie destination has lots of food stalls, from C.J. Boyd's Fried Chicken to Burritos La Palma to Akko Port Meditteranean, meaning it has something for everyone.

Soho House

Alternatively, a favourite spot amongst the royal couple is Soho House and exciting news for anyone travelling to LA. As well as eating here, Prince Harry and Meghan can now book a stay at the city's latest house; Soho Warehouse. Los Angeles is now home to three Soho Houses in the city; West Hollywood, Malibu and the latest house opening in Downtown LA's Arts District.

Where to get fit:

Pilates Platinum

After Thanksgiving, the Duke and Duchess may want to work off all that turkey. Meghan has previously said Pilates Platinum is "the best workout in town", and provides a testimonial for the studio's website in which she says "you leave feeling (and looking) even better". The studio was founded by Meghan's personal trainer, and close friend, Heather Dorak, and classes cost $30 (around £22) each.

Hotel Review: LEVEL Furnished Living - Downtown La's chic new holiday apartments

Soul Cycle

Other LA celeb fitness hotspots include Soul Cycle, the 'cardio party' which has revolutionised indoor cycling - certainly a favourite among the Hollywood set, including the royal couple's friends - Victoria and David Beckham!

Enjoy a Hollywood hike at Runyon Canyon

Located right in the heart of Hollywood, Runyon Canyon has many trails that lead to the top of the park, allowing for gorgeous views of LA's skyline. What's more, visitors can follow the trail up towards the Hollywood sign for a chance to take those all-important selfies with the iconic landmark. A fave celeb hangout, many Hollywood stars have been spotted hiking in these famous hills, such as the Kardashians, and of course Meghan herself. She has previously talked about her love of the park, stating; "There are about four different routes at various levels, dogs run free, and the views are beautiful (you can see all of downtown LA and Hollywood)." For more inspiration on what to do when in Los Angeles, visit discoverlosangeles.com

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.