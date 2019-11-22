It's the ultimate moment for any fan, when members of the royal family step out wearing dazzling tiaras. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a sparkling headpiece for the tenth time, when she attended the US state dinner in June, choosing Princess Diana's Lover's Knot tiara for the occasion at Buckingham Palace.

So, when are we likely to see Kate wear a tiara again? Every year in December, the Queen throws a lavish Diplomatic Corps reception at her London home. The palace doors are opened to some 1,000 guests including ambassadors, high commissioners, government officials and senior members of the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall usually attend.

One attendee shared her invite on Instagram, with the reception due to take place this year on Wednesday 11 December. The strict "white tie and decorations" dress code means tailcoats for the gentlemen and full-length gowns for the ladies. Tiaras, medals and Royal Orders are also displayed.

Kate at the US State Dinner wearing the Lover's Knot tiara

At last year's event, Kate wore an embellished Jenny Packham gown with the Lover's Knot tiara and Princess Diana's Collingwood diamond. She also displayed her Royal Family Order, an honour she received from the Queen in 2018, for services to the sovereign. The brooch features an image of the monarch and Kate's is made from glass, rather than the traditional ivory.

Kate wore a tiara for the first time on her wedding day on 29 April 2011 – the Cartier Halo – which dates back to 1936 and was passed down from the Queen Mother to her daughter, the Queen, on her 18th birthday. The Duchess has also donned the Lotus Flower tiara in previous years, which was one of Princess Margaret's favourite headpieces.

