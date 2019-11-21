Kate Middleton hosts her first Christmas party of the year at lavish London hotel The Duchess of Cambridge became patron of Nursing Now in 2018

The Duchess of Cambridge has kicked off the festive season already, by hosting her first Christmas party at the five-star Rosewood Hotel in central London. Claire Pegg, a Lead Research Nurse at Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells Trust, tweeted that she was able to meet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at an event this week, thanks to Nursing Now, to talk about caring for patients over Christmas.

Kate, 37, became patron of the Nursing Now 2020 campaign in 2018 and attended the launch, when she was pregnant with her third child Prince Louis. The Nursing Now 2020 campaign is aimed at raising the profile and status of the nursing profession worldwide.

Kate at the launch of Nursing Now 2020 in 2018

Earlier this year, the Duchess marked the campaign's first anniversary by sending a personal message. She said: "I am delighted that, at the end of its first year, Nursing Now has grown internationally, with local and national groups in over 60 countries. Nurses play a vital role in health teams all around the world, and this campaign is doing an important job of raising their status and profile globally."

Kate continued: "The dedication and professionalism of nurses is awe-inspiring. It is wonderful news that the World Health Organisation Executive Board has announced that 2020 will be the 'Year of the Nurse and Midwife'. This is a fitting celebration of the 20 million nurses worldwide and we hope that more young people will be attracted into nursing careers to ensure that the principle that health is for everyone, everywhere, becomes a reality."

Mum-of-three Kate was due to attend the Tusk Conservation Awards on Thursday night with husband Prince William, but had to cancel her appearance last-minute "due to the children." A royal source said she would still meet finalists at a tea at Kensington Palace on Thursday afternoon.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a night out at the Royal Variety Performance on Monday evening, where Kate wowed in a black lace dress by Alexander McQueen.

