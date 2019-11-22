Kate Middleton sends sweet letter to fashion designer after Pakistan tour The Duchess wowed with her outfits on the tour

The Duchess of Cambridge has penned a heartfelt letter to a fashion designer, thanking her for her help on Prince William and Kate's recent tour of Pakistan. Khadijah Shah, who is the creative director behind luxury brand Elan, shared the note on her Twitter account. On the final morning of Prince William and Kate's trip, the Duchess wore a black and embroidered kurti from Elan.

Kate wrote in her letter to Khadijah: "Thank you so much for all of your help ahead of my tour to Pakistan. I am so grateful to you and your team for the wonderful selection you made for me to choose from – although having so many beautiful things did make decision making a little more difficult! I loved the outfit I wore, so thank you for all your time and effort.

"Pakistan really is a wonderful country, which we both thoroughly enjoyed visiting and hope to return to one day soon.

"This comes with my warmest thanks and best wishes."

Kate in an outfit by Elan

The designer, who completed a degree at the London School of Economics before setting up her own fashion label, tweeted at the time how delighted she was to see Kate step out in one of her designs, saying: "We are absolutely thrilled with how elegantly she carried it, and grateful for this privilege and honour."

It's believed that the Duchess' team discovered Khadijah on Instagram ahead of the five-day tour of Pakistan, where Kate was praised for wearing a number of traditional outfits.

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Royal Variety Performance at London's Palladium Theatre, where Kate donned a black lace Alexander McQueen gown. The mum-of-three was due to attend the Tusk Conservation Awards with William, but Kate had to pull out last-minute, with royal sources stating the reason was "due to the children." Instead the Duchess met the finalists at an afternoon tea at Kensington Palace on Thursday.

