Prince William and Kate Middleton give behind-the-scenes look at their Kensington Palace home

While the Duchess of Cambridge was unable to attend the Tusk Conservation Awards on Thursday evening, she did join Prince William to host a tea party for the finalists at Kensington Palace earlier that afternoon. Kate, who pulled out of her evening engagement due to an undisclosed issue with their children, appeared in good spirits as she chatted to their guests in a video released on the Kensington Palace Instagram account on Thursday night.

The clip offered a look inside the royal couple's home, with Prince William and Kate hosting the event in a spacious drawing room, featuring historic artwork in gold frames hanging on the walls, and a wooden table lined with china teacups and saucers for their guests.

It is the second time in recent weeks that the Duke and Duchess have opened the doors to their London home for a special cause. In October, Prince William and Kate invited Radio 1's Teen Heroes of 2019 to Kensington Palace, along with Camilla Cabello and BBC Radio 1 DJs Clara Amfo and Greg James. However, that event took place in a different room at the Palace, which had dark hardwood flooring, pale cream walls, and a traditional fireplace with ornate marble surround.

The Duke and Duchess' tea party took place just a stone's throw away from Apartment 1A, where Prince William and Kate live with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Their home previously belonged to Princess Margaret and boasts five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters.

Other members of the royal family who live at Kensington Palace include Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, who are based at Ivy Cottage, where Prince Harry recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran to film a video for World Mental Health Day. The Prince also used to live at the palace, before relocating to Windsor with the Duchess of Sussex in spring.

