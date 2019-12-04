The Duchess of Cambridge was photobombed by a toddler as she celebrated a new patronage with a festive visit to a Christmas tree farm. Kate was speaking with a group of children about what they wanted for Christmas when three-year-old Freddie leant in front of her with a cheeky smile to get in the picture – and the results are adorable!

The Duchess was visiting the farm in Missenden, Buckinghamshire, to celebrate becoming a royal patron of the charity Family Action, a position passed to her by the Queen, who had held it for more than 65 years. To mark the occasion, Kate was joined by families and children supported by Family Action for Christmas activities at the farm on Wednesday.

Little Freddie photobombed Kate!

Dressed in a green jumper, red coat and jeans, the Duchess was greeted by the Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher, as she arrived. Next, the mum-of-three helped children make decorations and even eco-friendly reindeer food in the farm's magical Elves Enchanted Forest.

MORE: Find out what surprised Kate Middleton at her festive engagement in Buckinghamshire

Kate was certainly in the Christmas spirit!

MORE: Kate Middleton is trying out the hiking boots trend

It was while she was in an Elf Workshop with several children, that little Freddie leant in to get his photo taken by a photographer, who had just joined them. Kate couldn't help but giggle as she chatted away to the children, asking them what they wanted for Christmas. When one little'un responded that he wanted a dinosaur, she sweetly asked: "Which one, a diplodocus or a T-rex?"

Kate then spoke with another three children about Christmas, asking: "How tall is your Christmas tree?" Hilariously, one child threw his hands above his head to demonstrate just how tall his tree was. Moving outside, the children pretended to feed wooden reindeers and Kate helped them put ribbons on the Christmas trees that they liked most.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.