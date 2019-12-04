Find out what surprised Kate Middleton at her festive engagement in Buckinghamshire The Duchess got stuck in!

The Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a festive fun day out in Buckinghamshire, as she was announced as the new patron of Family Action, a charity which helps disadvantaged children. Kate, 37, looked delighted as she was given the opportunity to make decorations with the youngsters and even got to help them pick out a Christmas tree at Peterley Manor Farm.

Leading some of the children by the hand towards the trees, she said: "Shall we go and find some really big trees?" The Duchess, wearing her red Perfect Moment jacket, a green jumper and jeans, laughed as she tried to lift up several trees for the children to choose from, asking them: "Has anyone spotted a good tree? Is this a good one?"

After picking out the perfect Christmas tree, Kate joined the children as they made hot chocolate, with one girl asking the mum-of-three if she'd like a marshmallow. Kate said: "I’d love one, I’m going to have a pink one, delicious."

She also admired eight-year-old Aleigha Law's crimped hair, asking her: "How do you get it all wavy like that?" Aleigha told the Duchess that she slept with plaits in her hair overnight, and Kate said: "I might try that tonight, I hope my hair turns out like yours."

The Family Action patronage was passed to Kate by the Queen, who held the role for 65 years after taking over the patronage from Queen Mary in 1953. The Duchess previously visited Family Action’s Lewisham base in January, where she launched the charity’s national support line, FamilyLine. She also visited the charity’s ‘Family Monsters Garden’ at the Chelsea Flower Show with husband Prince William in May. The Family Monsters project encourages families to talk about the pressures they are facing to highlight that these ‘family monsters’ are normal and can be overcome.

